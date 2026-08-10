

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc (IMBBY.PK, ITB.DE, IMB.L) is preparing to cut thousands of jobs across key markets, including the United States and Europe, as part of a broad cost-cutting drive, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The first phase of the layoffs is expected to affect employees at ITG Brands, Imperial Brands' unit covering the U.S., Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Workers in human resources, finance, procurement and supply chain are expected to be notified from August 19, according to the report.



A second phase would target legal, marketing, and insights and intelligence teams, with affected employees expected to be notified in April and the cuts beginning mid-year, Bloomberg reported.



'Over time, the changes we are making will have an impact across our global market footprint,' an Imperial Brands spokesperson said, without providing details on the number of jobs affected.



Some ITG Brands roles are expected to be outsourced to strategic partner Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA) before the end of the year. The company has also been in contact with relevant bodies in the European Union regarding planned redundancies, which are subject to consultation.



Imperial Brands employed about 25,800 people globally at the end of 2025.



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