

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed higher on Monday, outperforming most of the markets across Europe, thanks to fairly strong buying at select counters, including a few in the pharmaceuticals sector.



Other markets in Europe closed mixed with investors mostly making cautious moves amid uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Investors also awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the week, for clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves.



The benchmark SMI ended up by 88.79 points or 0.61% at 14,633.70, the day's high, after staying positive throughout the session.



Richemont, the top gainer in the benchmark index, climbed 2.75%. Alcon moved up 1.7%, Roche gained 1.6%, Lonza Group advanced 1.3% and Logitech International ended up by about 1.25%.



UBS Group, Sonova, Novartis, Holcim, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Julius Baer ended up by 0.3%-1%.



Galderma Group ended nearly 3% down. VAT Group, Amrize, Geberit, Schindler Ps, Nestle and Sandoz Group lost 0.7%-1.1%. Swisscom, Lindt & Spruengli, Partners Group and SGS also closed weak.



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