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WKN: A41HBE | ISIN: NL0015002SN0 | Ticker-Symbol: QIA
Xetra
10.08.26 | 17:35
38,450 Euro
+5,46 % +1,990
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Deutschland Tech 30
Prime Standard
Deutschland 40
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,77538,25010.08.
37,84538,19010.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QIAGEN NV38,450+5,46 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.