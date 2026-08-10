Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Amrize (AMRZ) has filed its Form 10-Q for the Second Quarter and First Half Year 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is also available on Amrize's website at https://investors.amrize.com/

About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our more than 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenues in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more at www.amrize.com.

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Contacts:

Media Relations: media@amrize.com

Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com