Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
CHICAGO/ZUG, Switzerland, August 10, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) has filed its Form 10-Q for the Second Quarter and First Half Year 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is also available on Amrize's website at https://investors.amrize.com/
About Amrize
Media Relations: media@amrize.com
Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2380274
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2380274 10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST