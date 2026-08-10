

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $483.139 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $556.133 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $1.790 billion from $1.498 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $483.139 Mln. vs. $556.133 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.790 Bln vs. $1.498 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.47 To $ 7.47



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