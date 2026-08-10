Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 14, 2026, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 7,452,468 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). The 7,452,468 Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a brokered private placement offering of 14,904,936 units in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per unit which closed on August 15, 2023. Each unit was comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 until August 15, 2026. In connection with the extension of the expiry date of the Warrants, the Company has enter into a supplemental warrant indenture amending the expiry date of the Warrants from August 15, 2026 to August 15, 2027. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of gold and copper deposits in the southeastern United States. The Company is advancing the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. Brewer is a large, underexplored hydrothermal system with a near-surface epithermal gold NI 43-101 mineral resource and compelling exploration potential for deeper porphyry copper-gold mineralization. Brewer is currently being explored in partnership with OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC) under a US$20 million earn-in agreement. Brewer is located 13 km from OceanaGold's producing Haile Gold Mine. Information from nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Brewer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309071

Source: Carolina Rush Corporation