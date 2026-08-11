

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hannaford Supermarkets is recalling six deli and produce products after potential salmonella contamination linked to jalapeños supplied by Coast Citrus Distributors. The company said it issued the recall as a precaution after being notified of a broader voluntary recall by its supplier.



The recalled products include Beans, Rice and Cheese Burritos, Classic Beef Burritos, Chicken Verde Burritos, Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Wraps, Pico de Gallo Salsa and Diced Jalapeños. The affected products carry best-by dates ranging from August 7 through August 14, 2026.



Hannaford said all impacted products have been removed from its store shelves. Customers who purchased any of the recalled items should not eat them and are advised to check their refrigerators and freezers.



Customers can return affected products to their local Hannaford store for a full refund. The recall is connected to a broader recall involving jalapeños grown in Mexico amid concerns over potential salmonella contamination.



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