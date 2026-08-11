

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was nil, compared with $176 million, or $0.35 per share, in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, core net income for the quarter was $410 million, or $0.84 per share, compared with $372 million, or $0.76 per share, a year earlier.



The company reported second-quarter net sales of $2.78 billion, up 8% from $2.58 billion in the prior-year quarter. On a constant-currency basis, sales increased 7%.



Gross margin improved to 60.2% from 53.9%.



Looking ahead, Alcon maintained its 2026 net sales growth outlook of 5% to 7% on a constant-currency basis. The company raised its outlook for core operating margin improvement to 90 to 190 basis points from the previous range of 70 to 170 basis points.



The company also raised its 2026 core earnings per share growth outlook to 12% to 15% from the prior range of 10% to 13%.



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