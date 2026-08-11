

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - CJ Logistics Corp. (000120.KS) reported Tuesday lower operating income in its second quarter, despite higher sales. However, operating income increased sequentially.



In the second quarter, operating income dropped 12 percent to 101.566 billion Korean won from last year's 115.243 billion won. Sequentially, operating income grew 10.3 percent.



Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company declined 34.1 percent to 34.628 billion won from 52.546 billion won a year earlier.



Sales, however, climbed 11 percent to 3.380 trillion won from 3.048 trillion won last year. Sequentially, sales grew 5.1 percent.



In South Korea, the shares were trading 1.40 percent lower, at 77,600.00 won.



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