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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.08.26 | 08:02
2,520 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5452,62514:30
Dow Jones News
11.08.2026 08:33 Uhr
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Pat Farrell as Independent Non-Executive Director

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Pat Farrell as Independent Non-Executive Director 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Pat Farrell as Independent Non-Executive Director 
11-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Directorate Change 
 
Appointment of Pat Farrell as an Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
Dublin 11 August 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company"), a leading Irish homebuilding company, is pleased to 
announce the appointment of Pat Farrell as an independent non-executive Director, effective 1 October 2026. 
 
Following a thorough recruitment process conducted with the support of an independent search agency, Pat's appointment 
reflects Cairn's commitment to the ongoing and orderly refreshment of its Board. 

About Pat Farrell 
 
Pat brings deep expertise spanning the Irish real estate, banking and public policy sectors. Most recently, Pat served 
as Chief Executive of Irish Institutional Property (IIP), the representative body for institutional investors in Irish 
real estate, whose members collectively hold approximately EUR20 billion invested across key economic sectors in Ireland. 
Prior to this, Pat served as Head of Group Communications and Government Relations at Bank of Ireland, where he led the 
bank's external engagement and stakeholder strategy. He previously held the role of Chief Executive of Banking & 
Payments Federation Ireland, where he also sat on the executive committee of the European Banking Federation. Pat 
currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Sherry FitzGerald Group and Co-operation Ireland, and as Strategic 
Advisor to Fexco Group. Pat holds a Chartered Director designation from the Institute of Directors Ireland. 
 
Bernard Byrne, Chairman of Cairn, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Pat to the Board, bringing significant 
Irish real estate, banking and public policy expertise to Cairn. Pat's extensive experience navigating complex, 
regulated environments and engaging with government and commercial stakeholders will be a significant addition as Cairn 
continues to scale, strengthening its position as the leading Irish homebuilder." 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information, contact:  

Cairn Homes plc                             +353 1 696 4600 
 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer   
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations  
 
Drury Communications                           +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Conor Mulligan  
 
Notes to Editors 
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 439205 
EQS News ID:  2380244 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2380244&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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