DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Pat Farrell as Independent Non-Executive Director

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Pat Farrell as Independent Non-Executive Director 11-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate Change Appointment of Pat Farrell as an Independent Non-Executive Director Dublin 11 August 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company"), a leading Irish homebuilding company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Farrell as an independent non-executive Director, effective 1 October 2026. Following a thorough recruitment process conducted with the support of an independent search agency, Pat's appointment reflects Cairn's commitment to the ongoing and orderly refreshment of its Board. About Pat Farrell Pat brings deep expertise spanning the Irish real estate, banking and public policy sectors. Most recently, Pat served as Chief Executive of Irish Institutional Property (IIP), the representative body for institutional investors in Irish real estate, whose members collectively hold approximately EUR20 billion invested across key economic sectors in Ireland. Prior to this, Pat served as Head of Group Communications and Government Relations at Bank of Ireland, where he led the bank's external engagement and stakeholder strategy. He previously held the role of Chief Executive of Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, where he also sat on the executive committee of the European Banking Federation. Pat currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Sherry FitzGerald Group and Co-operation Ireland, and as Strategic Advisor to Fexco Group. Pat holds a Chartered Director designation from the Institute of Directors Ireland. Bernard Byrne, Chairman of Cairn, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Pat to the Board, bringing significant Irish real estate, banking and public policy expertise to Cairn. Pat's extensive experience navigating complex, regulated environments and engaging with government and commercial stakeholders will be a significant addition as Cairn continues to scale, strengthening its position as the leading Irish homebuilder." ENDS For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Conor Mulligan Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: BOA TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 439205 EQS News ID: 2380244 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 11, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)