

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax Group PLC (SPXSF), a thermal energy and fluid technology solutions company, on Tuesday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the first half, helped by the strong demand growth across all businesses and regions.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted pre-tax income of GBP 135.4 million, higher than GBP 87.6 million in the same period last year. Excluding items, pre-tax income moved up to GBP 152.3 million from GBP 139.9 million a year ago.



Net income stood at GBP 97.5 million, or 132 pence per share, compared with GBP 62.7 million, or 84.8 pence per share in the previous year. Excluding items, earnings were 149.7 pence per share as against last year's 137.3 pence per share.



Operating profit was GBP 154.2 million, up from last year's GBP 106.8 million. Revenue was GBP 863.8 million, compared with GBP 822.2 million in the previous year.



The board will pay an interim dividend of 50.4 pence per share on November 13 to the shareholders on the register as of October 16.



Looking ahead, the Group said: 'We remain on track to deliver our full year guidance of mid-single-digit organic growth in Group revenues, well ahead of IP. Group adjusted operating profit margin is expected to increase on an organic basis over the 2025 margin of 20.0%, with operating leverage driving growth in adjusted operating profit and EPS ahead of the organic growth in revenues.'



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