

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.7039 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 2-week low of 0.9810 against the Canadian dollar and a 6-day low of 1.1951 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7055, 0.9830 and 1.1984, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie edged down to 112.09 and 1.6399 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.1984 and 112.29, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 0.97 against the loonie, 1.18 against the kiwi, 110.00 against the yen and 1.65 against the euro.



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