

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - GS Holdings Corp. (078930.KS), a South Korean investment holding company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 1.06 trillion from KRW 38 billion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 1.72 trillion from KRW 486 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 7.41 trillion from KRW 5.93 trillion in the previous year.



GS Holdings is currently trading 0.82% lesser at KRW 96,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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