YIT Oyj: YIT to build a laser technology production facility in Vilnius Lithuania

YIT Corporation Investor News August 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

YIT to build a laser technology production facility in Vilnius Lithuania

YIT Lietuva has signed a contract with a laser technology company, Light Conversion, for the development and construction of a new manufacturing facility in Vilnius, Lithuania. The complex will be built in two phases, and the project includes 200 parking spaces and improvement of the surrounding area.

The first phase includes a five-storey production building with a basement and total area of over 13,400 sq. m, with part of the basement serving as an employee shelter. After the second phase, the complex will total nearly 19,000 sq. m and accommodate around 500 employees. The building will meet A++ energy efficiency standards and feature a rooftop solar power plant. The construction is scheduled for completion within 16 months from the signing of the contract.

"The construction of the new manufacturing facility marks an important stage in our company's development, and we are pleased to implement the project together with the experienced contractor YIT Lietuva. The new factory will allow us to increase production capacity, improve operational efficiency, and create favourable conditions for the company's continued growth. The project will also make a significant contribution to the development of high-tech manufacturing infrastructure in Lithuania," says Martynas Barkauskas, CEO of Light Conversion.

"We are pleased to contribute to the growth of Light Conversion. We will deliver a project where high-quality standards and advanced technological solutions are essential, and we work in close collaboration with the client throughout the entire project," says Kestutis Vanagas, Managing director of YIT Lietuva.

For further information:

YIT Group Communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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