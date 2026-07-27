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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
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YIT Oyj: YIT to build an assembly of the Leopard 2A8 tank in Kaunas, Lithuania - value to YIT approximately EUR 30 million

YIT Corporation Investor News July 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

YIT has signed an agreement with UAB Lithuania Defence Services for the construction of a Leopard 2A8 tank production and maintenance plant in the Kaunas Free Economic Zone, Lithuania. The total value of the project is approximately EUR 30 million, and it will be recorded in the third quarter order book.

Construction is planned to begin in August this year and be completed in November 2027. The project will be implemented under the Design-Build model, with YIT Lietuva responsible for both design and construction works.

"This project is significant not only for our company, but for Lithuania as a whole. It will contribute to strengthening the country's defence infrastructure and will play an important role in ensuring the technical readiness of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in the future. We are pleased to be able to contribute to this process with our experience and engineering expertise. The Design-Build model is particularly important for projects of this kind, as it enables close coordination between design and construction processes and efficient decision-making throughout the entire project," said Kestutis Vanagas, Managing director of YIT Lietuva.

The new plant will be built on an area of almost 10 hectares. The complex will comprise the main production building and auxiliary-purpose structures.

The facility is being designed to meet A++ energy efficiency class requirements, and BIM tools will be used throughout the entire project implementation process, enabling more accurate planning, coordination and management of complex construction processes.

For further information: YIT Corporate communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

YIT. Tomorrow well built.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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