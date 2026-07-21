YIT Oyj: YIT and atNorth agree on construction of a data center in Kouvola - value for YIT approximately EUR 300 million

YIT Corporation Investor News July 21, 2026, at 12:00 EEST

YIT and atNorth, a data center services provider, have agreed on the design and construction of a new data center in Myllykoski, Kouvola, Finland. The data center will form part of atNorth's FIN04 data center campus. The value of the project is approximately EUR 300 million, and it will be recorded in YIT's order book for the third quarter of 2026.

YIT will carry out the data center as a comprehensive design-build contract. The project scope comprises design, CSA, MEP and commissioning works. Construction will begin immediately, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

atNorth's FIN04 campus in Myllykoski is the company's fourth data center site in Finland. The planned total capacity of the entire campus is 430 megawatts. The data center will run on renewable energy and has the capability to enable the reuse of the excess heat it generates for example in the local district heating network.

"atNorth is one of the leading data center operators in the Nordics, and we are pleased to begin this collaboration. Data centers are technically demanding projects, and as Finland's leading data center builder, YIT has a strong track record in delivering them. Our expertise enables us to meet the sector's high requirements for quality, safety, and reliable project delivery. We continue to see significant growth potential in the data center market, where YIT is well equipped to support customers' investments in future projects as well", said Aleksi Laine, Executive Vice President, Infrastructure segment at YIT.

"FIN04 is one of atNorth's most strategically important growth projects in Finland. YIT's strong experience in delivering complex data centre projects gives us the confidence to begin construction without delays and progress towards our objectives safely, with high quality, and on schedule. This project strengthens our ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) capacity across the Nordic region," said Toni Germano, Director of Delivery, atNorth.

For further information: YIT Corporate communications, tel. +358 44 743 7536, press@yit.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates thriving living environments in Europe. We build homes for a good life, spaces where people and businesses can thrive, and infrastructure that supports the essential functions of society. We operate in seven countries and employ approximately 4,100 professionals. In 2025, our revenue was EUR 1.8 billion. YIT Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



YIT. Tomorrow well built.

Read more: www.yitgroup.com and follow us on Linkedin I X I Instagram I Facebook