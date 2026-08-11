Modern Times Group MTG AB: MTG unveils new Playamp identity for its Midcore District

Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") is proud to unveil Playamp, the new brand for its Midcore District. The brand reflects the district's position as a leading ecosystem for scaling in-app purchase (IAP) driven games, with a distinct identity that attracts and supports talent, games and studios.

Built on the belief that great games are amplified through collaboration, Playamp brings together the international studios and teams within Plarium, InnoGames, Snowprint, Hutch, Ninja Kiwi and Futureplay with shared services teams and tools in areas like marketing, direct-to-consumer (DTC) monetization, advanced AI, and data infrastructure.

Playamp generated revenues of SEK 9,039 million and an adjusted EBITDA of SEK 2,278 million for the full year 2025, contributing to 78% of total group revenues and 86% of adjusted EBITDA.

MTG's Group President and CEO Maria Redin comments:

"MTG's vision has always been centered on building a Gaming Village with a strong community. A village where game studios can access state-of-the-art shared services and tools to drive growth and longevity in their games, while preserving their unique cultures and identity. I'm excited to unveil Playamp as the ecosystem and community within MTG that delivers on that promise for our IAP-driven studios. Playamp is designed to support both our current studios and those that will join us in the future."

MTG's Gaming Village currently consists of two districts: Playamp, focused on IAP-driven games, and Playsimple, focused on in-app advertising driven games. Playsimple is the global leader in casual word games (by downloads), with an expanding portfolio, and a proprietary AI-enabled platform for profitably scaling and growing in-app advertising driven games. Together they reflect MTG's strategy of building specialized ecosystems that help studios accelerate growth while preserving their creative independence. MTG's ambition is to enable every studio and team within the group to benefit from the vast amounts of experience and expertise within the Gaming Village.

Playamp's world-class shared services and platforms include:

GoGame marketing platform: Proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform enabling high-performance, data-driven player acquisition and lifecycle marketing across Playamp, leveraging centralized technology, audience insights, and optimization capabilities to improve marketing efficiency and scale.

Proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform enabling high-performance, data-driven player acquisition and lifecycle marketing across Playamp, leveraging centralized technology, audience insights, and optimization capabilities to improve marketing efficiency and scale. Plarium Data Platform (PDP): Shared analytics and data infrastructure providing cross-studio benchmarking, standardized reporting, and unified key performance indicators (KPIs) to enable faster decision-making, operational alignment, and the dissemination of best practices across all studios.

Shared analytics and data infrastructure providing cross-studio benchmarking, standardized reporting, and unified key performance indicators (KPIs) to enable faster decision-making, operational alignment, and the dissemination of best practices across all studios. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform: Integrated ecosystem encompassing Plarium Play launcher, proprietary webstores, user-choice billing, and alternative distribution channels, designed to expand revenue opportunities beyond app stores while strengthening direct relationships with players. DTC channels accounted for 51% of Playamp's total revenue in the second quarter of 2026.

Integrated ecosystem encompassing Plarium Play launcher, proprietary webstores, user-choice billing, and alternative distribution channels, designed to expand revenue opportunities beyond app stores while strengthening direct relationships with players. DTC channels accounted for 51% of Playamp's total revenue in the second quarter of 2026. AI Lab: Playamp's AI R&D engine helps explore new AI opportunities, validate use cases, and build reusable AI infrastructure that accelerates every aspect of Playamp, from game development velocity to service team efficiency across all aspects of the business.

Playamp's AI R&D engine helps explore new AI opportunities, validate use cases, and build reusable AI infrastructure that accelerates every aspect of Playamp, from game development velocity to service team efficiency across all aspects of the business. Platform Relations: Coordination with Apple, Google, and alternative app stores to drive incremental installs, revenue, and platform opportunity for all studios.

Coordination with Apple, Google, and alternative app stores to drive incremental installs, revenue, and platform opportunity for all studios. Player Services: Central community management, player support, audio production, localization, content services, and more to elevate experiences at scale with cost efficiency.

Playamp CEO Oliver Bulloss comments:

"The brand Playamp, quite literally, embodies our promise to amplify great games. 'Play' is our studios. 'Amp' is the shared expertise, technology, and services that help them scale. Together, they create an ecosystem where studios retain the creative freedom to build fresh, exciting experiences while benefiting from one of the most comprehensive mobile gaming ecosystems on the market. Today, Playamp's shared services teams support over 60 games in key areas like marketing, AI integration, and data analytics. This is only the beginning, and I am excited to continue evolving Playamp together with our teams."

Playamp and Playsimple will replace the Midcore and Casual District names in MTG's financial reporting from the third quarter of 2026.

For more information on Playamp, visit https://www.playamp.com/ or follow Playamp on LinkedIn

About Playamp

Playamp is an ecosystem of international mobile/PC game studios and world-class shared services dedicated to scaling in-game purchase (IAP) and direct to consumer (DTC) monetization while creating exceptional player experiences. Its studios retain their unique culture and creative vision while gaining access to shared capabilities in areas including marketing, data and analytics, player services, and applied AI.

Part of MTG's Gaming Village, Playamp brings together Plarium, InnoGames, Snowprint, Hutch, Ninja Kiwi, and Futureplay with world class services that help successful games scale faster. Its studios create and operate globally successful evergreen titles including RAID: Shadow Legends, Forge of Empires, Bloons TD 6, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, F1 Clash and Merge Gardens.

For more information:

Anton Gourman, VP IR and Communications

Direct: +46 8 562 000 50, IR@mtg.com

Follow us: mtg.com / LinkedIn

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming companies with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through an evolving ecosystem of commercial tech and tools that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is also an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.