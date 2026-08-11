

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY, NHYKF, NOH1.F, NHY.OL), a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company, said that its majority-owned alumina refinery, Alunorte has reduced alumina production to 50% due to the natural gas supply disruption.



'The financial impact of the gas supply disruptions remains uncertain. Potential Q3 2026 financial impact for Bauxite & Alumina from the reduced production and purchasing gas at prices above the contract price may be USD 75 to 100 million,' the company said.



Alunorte has received communication from its supplier, CELBA, part of the New Fortress Energy Inc.(NFE), on the disruptions to natural gas availability. In response to the disruptions, the refinery has implemented contingency measures, including the purchase of spot gas volumes, to avert the negative impact of the natural gas shortage.



Alunorte will return to its full production capacity as soon as the gas availability normalizes.



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