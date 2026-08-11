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WKN: A2QGZ0 | ISIN: SE0014583332 | Ticker-Symbol: BO6
Frankfurt
11.08.26 | 08:04
0,024 Euro
-6,20 % -0,002
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMILL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOMILL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 09:30 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BoMill AB: Organizational change enabling increased commercial focus

BoMill announces an organizational change enabling an increased commercial focus to support the next phase of BoMill's development.

With effect from today, Denis Boissau will assume the position of Regional Sales Manager. Over the past five years, Denis has combined the responsibilities of Marketing Manager with an active sales role, contributing to both the development of the BoMill brand and our commercial growth. As our commercial organization continues to develop, Denis will from now on focus fully on sales, strengthening our commercial presence and our ability to identify new business opportunities and further develop our relationships with existing customers and business partners.

Further, also with effect from today, Susana Jacobsson will assume the position of Head of Marketing. Susana's focus will be on marketing and communications, with the primary objective of supporting BoMill's revenue growth by increasing awareness of how BoMill InSight creates value for our customers while strengthening the BoMill brand. Susana will continue developing our communication platform.

"As we continue to build a stronger platform for growth, this reorganization reflects a natural step forward. I am confident that Denis and Susana will create even greater value for the company through the experience and insights they bring into their new roles" said Andreas Jeppsson, CEO at BoMill.

For additional information, visit www.bomill.com or contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Alexandra Persson, CFO - Phone: +46 72 700 19 57 - E-mail: alexandra.persson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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