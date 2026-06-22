BoMill AB: BoMill enters into collaboration agreement with MIAG GmbH to accelerate growth in the German milling industry

BoMill AB (publ) has entered into a collaboration agreement with MIAG GmbH, a German engineering company specializing in machinery and complete processing systems for mills and bulk material handling industries worldwide.

The collaboration combines BoMill's proprietary grain sorting technology, BoMill InSight, with MIAG's extensive expertise in mill engineering, plant construction, and process optimization. Through the agreement, the companies will work together to identify and develop business opportunities within the German milling sector, enabling customers to improve raw material utilization, process efficiency, and product quality. The partnership also supports BoMill's strategy to broaden its integration offering, ensuring that customers benefit from a streamlined implementation process and access to comprehensive engineering expertise throughout the project lifecycle.

"With 8 million tons of wheat consumed annually, the German milling industry represents an important market opportunity for BoMill. We are pleased to partner with MIAG, a highly respected engineering company with deep industry expertise and strong customer relationships. Together, we aim to support millers in achieving greater value from their raw materials.," commented Andreas Jeppsson, CEO of BoMill AB.

Headquartered in Germany, MIAG GmbH develops and implements machinery and complete systems for mills and bulk material processing companies worldwide. Building on more than 30 years of experience in mill and plant construction, MIAG delivers state-of-the-art technology, efficient processes, and customized engineering solutions. The company supports customers throughout all project phases, from initial consultation and planning to turnkey implementation, including individual machines, complete production lines, system upgrades, and new plant construction.

"We see significant potential in combining MIAG's process and engineering expertise with BoMill's unique grain sorting technology. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide innovative solutions that help customers optimize their production processes and improve profitability," said Paul Bruckmann, CEO of MIAG.

The collaboration agreement is part of BoMill's strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets and expand the commercial adoption of BoMill InSight within the global milling industry.

For additional information, visit www.bomill.com or contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Alexandra Persson, CFO - Phone: +46 72 700 19 57 - E-mail: alexandra.persson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com.