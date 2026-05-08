BoMill AB: Communiqué from Annual General Meeting in BoMill AB

Idag, den 8 maj 2026, hölls årsstämma i BoMill AB (publ), 556556-4332. Nedan följer en sammanfattning av de beslut som fattades. Samtliga beslut fattades med erforderlig majoritet.

Today, May 8, 2026, the Annual General Meeting of BoMill AB (publ), 556556-4332, was held. Below is a summary of the decisions made. All decisions were made by the required majority.

Beslut om fastställande av resultaträkning och balansräkning (punkt 9a)/ Resolution regarding the adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet (paragraph 9a)

Stämman beslutade att fastställa framlagd resultaträkning och balansräkning.

The General Meeting resolved to approve the presented income statement and balance sheet.

Beslut om disposition beträffande bolagets vinst eller förlust enligt den fastställda balansräkningen (punkt 9b)/ Resolution regarding the allocation of the company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted balance sheet (paragraph 9b)

Stämman beslutade att disponera bolagets resultat enligt den fastställda balansräkningen, i enlighet med styrelsens förslag i årsredovisningen och ingen utdelning skall ske avseende räkenskapsåret 2025.

The General Meeting resolved to dispose of the company's earnings in accordance with the approved balance sheet, in accordance with the Board's proposal in the annual report and no dividend shall be made for the financial year 2025.

Beslut om ansvarsfrihet gentemot bolaget för styrelseledamöter och verkställande direktör (punkt 9c) / Resolution regarding the discharge of liability towards the company for the members of the board of directors and the managing director (paragraph 9c).

Stämman beslutade att bevilja styrelseledamöter och verkställande direktör ansvarsfrihet för räkenskapsåret 2025 gentemot bolaget för 2025 års förvaltning. Det noterades att respektive styrelseledamot och verkställande direktör inte deltog som avsåg personen i fråga.

The General Meeting resolved to grant the members of the Board of Directors and the managing director discharge from liability for the financial year 2025 in relation to the company regarding the 2025 year's management. It was noted that respective member of the board of directors and the managing director did not participate in the decision regarding the person in question.

Beslut om antal styrelseledamöter samt antal revisorer och revisorssuppleanter. (punkt 10) / Resolution regarding the number of members of the board of directors and the number of auditors and deputy auditors. (paragraph 10)

Valberedningen har meddelat att de föreslår att styrelsen ska bestå av fyra ordinarie ledamöter och en revisor utses utan styrelsesuppleant.

The Nomination Committee has announced that they propose that the board of directors consist of four ordinary members, and one auditor is appointed without any deputy auditor.

Stämman beslutade i enlighet med valberedningens förslag.

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the nomination committee.

Beslut om arvoden till styrelse och revisorn. (punkt 11) / Resolution regarding remuneration for the board of directors and the auditor. (paragraph 11)

Valberedningen har meddelat att de föreslår att styrelsearvode ska utgå med 150 000 kronor till styrelseordföranden och med 75 000 kronor till den föreslagna styrelseledamoten Magnus René. Valberedningen har föreslagit att arvode till revisor ska utgå enligt godkänd räkning i enlighet med sedvanliga debiteringsnormer.

The Nomination Committee has announced that they propose that board compensation to be paid in the amount of SEK 150,000 to the chairperson and in the amount of SEK 75,000 to the proposed member of the board of directors Magnus René. The Nomination Committee has proposed that the auditor's fee to be paid in accordance with an approved invoice in accordance with customary billing standards.

Stämman beslutade i enlighet med valberedningens förslag.

The General Meeting resolved in accordance proposal from the nomination committee.

Val av styrelseledamöter, styreleordförande, revisor, och, om tillämpligt, revisorssuppleant. (punkt 12) / Election of the members of the board of directors, chairperson, auditor, and where applicable, deputy auditor. (paragraph 12)

Valberedningen har meddelat att de föreslår att Lars Persson, Henrik Hedlund och Magnus René omväljs som ordinarie ledamöter. Vidare föreslås nyval av Markus Wallenås som ordinarie styrelseledamot. Till styrelseordförande föreslås omval av Lars Persson.

Markus Wallenås är utbildad agronom vid Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet och har ca 20 års erfarenhet från den agrara sektorn i Sverige.

The Nomination Committee has announced that they propose Lars Persson, Henrik Hedlund and Magnus René to be re-elected as ordinary board members. Furthermore, the election of Markus Wallenås as a new ordinary board member is proposed. Lars Persson is proposed to be re-elected as chairperson of the Board of directors.

Vidare har valberedningen föreslagit att Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, med huvudansvarige auktoriserade revisor Neda Feher väljs som bolagets revisor till slutet av den årsstämma som hålls nästa räkenskapsår.

Furthermore, the nomination committee has proposed that Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with authorized auditor Neda Feher, to be elected as the company's auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held next financial year.

Information om de föreslagna ledamöternas uppdrag i andra företag har funnits tillgängligt på bolagets webbplats.

Information of the proposed members' assignments in other companies has been available on the company's website.

Stämman beslutade att intill slutet av nästa ordinarie bolagsstämma till styrelseledamöter välja Markus Wallenås som ny styrelseledamot samt att omvälja Lars Persson, Henrik Hedlund och Magnus René. Till styrelseordförande omvaldes Lars Persson.

The General meeting resolved to elect Markus Wallenås and to re-elect Lars Persson, Henrik Hedlund and Magnus René as the Board of Directors. Lars Persson was re-elected chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Stämman beslutade att Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB väljs som bolagets revisor intill slutet av nästa ordinarie bolagsstämma. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB har meddelat att Neda Feher kommer att fortsätta vara huvudansvarig revisor.

The General Meeting resolved that Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB is elected as the company's auditor until the end of the ordinary general meeting to be held next financial year. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that the authorized auditor Neda Feher will remain as the chief responsible auditor.

Beslut om principer för utseende av valberedningen och instruktioner för valberedningens arbete (punkt 13) / Resolution regarding the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee's work. (paragraph 13)

Ordförande presenterade valberedningens förslag till beslut om principer för utseende av valberedningen och instruktioner för valberedningens arbete enligt Bilaga 4. Förslaget är i sin helhet intaget i kallelsen, delats ut vid dagens stämma och har skickats till de aktieägare som så begärt.

The chairperson presented the nomination committee's proposition for resolution regarding principles for the appointment of the nomination committee and instructions for the nomination committee's work in accordance with Schedule 4. The proposition is included in the notice to this meeting, the proposition has been handed out at the Meeting and has been sent to the shareholders who have so requested.

Stämman konstaterade att styrelsens förslag till beslut om principer för utseende av valberedningen och instruktioner för valberedningens arbete i enlighet med Bilaga 4 har framlagts.

The meeting established that the board of directors' proposition for resolution regarding the principles for the appointment of the nomination committee and instructions for the nomination committee's work in accordance with Appendix 4 had been submitted.

Stämman beslutade i enlighet med styrelsens förslag i Bilaga 4.

The meeting resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposition in Schedule 4.



Godkännande av styrelsens förslag till beslut om bemyndigande för styrelsen att besluta om nyemissioner (punkt 14) / Approval of the board' proposal of the proposition for resolvement to authorize the Board to decide on share issues (paragraph 14)

Ordförande framlade styrelsens förslag till beslut om bemyndigande för styrelsen att besluta om nyemissioner Bilaga 5. Stämman beslutade att godkänna styrelsens förslag till beslut om bemyndigande för styrelsen att besluta om nyemissioner Bilaga 5.

The chairperson presented the board of directors' proposition for resolution regarding to authorize the Board to decide on share issues according to Schedule 5. The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' proposition to authorize the Board to decide on share issues accordance with Schedule 5.

Godkännande av styrelsend förslag till beslut om långsiktigt incitamentsprogram i form av teckningsoptioner (punkt 15) / Approval of the board' proposal for a resolution on a long-term incentive program in the form of warrants (paragraph 15)

Ordförande framlade styrelsens förslag till beslut om långsiktigt incitamentsprogram i form av teckningsoptioner Bilaga LTIP 2026:1. Stämman beslutade att godkänna styrelsens förslag till beslut om långsiktigt incitamentsprogram i form av teckningsoptioner Bilaga LTIP 2026:1.

The chairperson presented the board of directors' proposition for resolution regarding on a long-term incentive program in the form of warrants Schedule LTIP 2026:1. The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' proposition on a long-term incentive program in the form of warrants Schedule LTIP 2026:1.

Malmö 8 maj 2026

Malmö May 8, 2026

BoMill AB (publ)

STYRELSEN

THE BOARD

Note: In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish original and the English translation above, the Swedish version shall prevail.

For additional information, visit www.bomill.com or contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

Alexandra Persson, CFO - Phone: +46 72 700 19 57 - E-mail: alexandra.persson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com