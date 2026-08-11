

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czechia's consumer price inflation increased amid higher fuel costs, as estimated initially in July, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent in July from June's 4-month low of 1.5 percent. The increase aligned with flash estimates published on August 5.



Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 6.6 percent from 5.7 percent due to a 17.0 percent spike in fuel costs, and housing and utilities inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent in June, and clothing and footwear prices continued to fall by 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent, consistent with initial estimates.



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