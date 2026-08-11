Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), today announced the launch of Fire Alerts, a new functionality within its WildfireScore application that enables subscribed users to receive daily notifications about wildfire activity near their properties.

Fire Alerts are available through monthly and annual subscription plans and as an add-on to WildfireScore reports. Powered by AISIX's Wildfire 3.0 API and data, WildfireScore allows users across Canada to access wildfire risk scores and property-level reports. The platform provides both short-form and detailed reports, helping customers better understand wildfire risk for a property by entering an address into the search bar.

"The launch of Fire Alerts marks an important milestone in our mission to give Canadians practical tools to understand and manage wildfire risk," said Dr. Gio Roberti, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "By connecting property owners with timely wildfire activity notifications, Fire Alerts helps users stay informed about changing conditions near the places they care about."

With Fire Alerts, users can receive ongoing notifications designed to support timely awareness as wildfire conditions evolve.

Fire Alerts are designed for homeowners, businesses, communities, and other users who want to stay informed about wildfire activity near properties that matter to them.

Try Fire Alerts and WildfireScore at https://firescore.aisix.ca/.

Project Updates

Milestone 1 of AISIX's three-year contract with a major Canadian insurer has been completed, and work is underway to satisfy Milestone 2 deliverables. The deliverables span location-level and portfolio-wide loss metrics, including Annual Average Loss (AAL), Occurrence and Aggregate Probable Maximum Loss (PML), and Event and Year Loss Tables.

For more information about AISIX Solutions products, please visit www.aisix.ca or book a demo.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc. is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging advancements in data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. provides auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target", and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of Fire Alerts and WildfireScore, and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309167

Source: AISIX Solutions Inc.