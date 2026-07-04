Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - AISIX Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISX) ("AISIX" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), as principal regulator, has revoked the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on May 1, 2026 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.

The issuance of the revocation order follows the filing by the Company of its audited annual financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, with related management's discussion and analysis and associated Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications on June 29, 2026 (the "Required Filings"). Copies of the Required Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is also no longer listed as being in default on the BCSC's reporting issuer list and on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list.

About AISIX

AISIX is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303975

Source: AISIX Solutions Inc.