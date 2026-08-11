HIGHLIGHTS

Clear path to 100% ownership : Volta has agreed to acquire the three contiguous unpatented mining claims, immediately east of the Springer Deposit, tying together every patent and claim that makes up the project into a single, wholly Volta-owned land block.

New Exploration Ground : The Acquired Claims are entirely undrilled and unexplored, sitting directly along the eastward extension of REE-Gallium mineralization that remains open beyond Springer's current 176 Mt resource (56.6 Mt Indicated + 119.5 Mt Inferred).

Improved site access : Opens a short, direct route into the deposit and the eastern resource-expansion area from Highway 64.

Disciplined deal structure : 600,000 shares and 2% NSR royalty (with Volta retaining the right to buy back half of the royalty) - a modest cost to consolidate full control of the project.

Reinforces top-10 North American REE deposit status : Builds on Springer's February 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate update, which placed the deposit among the top 10 largest rare earth deposits in North America (S&P Global Market Intelligence, 2025).

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTCQB: VOLMF) ("Volta" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in three contiguous unpatented mining claims (Mining Claim Numbers 722235, 722236 and 722237, collectively the "Acquired Claims") adjoining its Springer Rare Earth Element deposit (the "Springer Deposit" or the "Property"), near Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. The acquisition consolidates the ground surrounding the deposit into a single, contiguous block and gives Volta a clear path to 100% ownership of the entire Springer project land package (Figure 1).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"This acquisition does two critical things. It consolidates full control of the Springer project and opens direct Highway 64 access to both the deposit and the resource-expansion area to the east. We're now positioned to explore entirely undrilled ground along strike without the operational constraints of legacy access routes. It's a strategic move that simplifies execution and materially improves our ability to grow the resource," said Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO of Volta.

Strategic Rationale

Springer Rare-Earth Element and Gallium ("REE-Ga") mineralization is open to the east of the currently defined deposit. There are no historic or current drill holes on the Acquired Claims, and the acquisition allows Volta to conduct exploration and potentially expand the resource to the east of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), which remains open for expansion (Figure 1).

In addition, the Acquired Claims open an alternative, direct route to both the Springer Deposit and the eastern resource-expansion area from Highway 64 (Figure 2). This new access corridor is short and efficient, and improves operational flexibility.

Terms of the Acquisition

Volta will acquire a 100% interest in the Acquired Claims for consideration of 600,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to an arm's length vendor. The vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Acquired Claims. Volta may purchase one half of that royalty (1% NSR) at any time for a cash payment of $500,000, reducing the vendor's retained royalty to a 1% NSR.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Resource Estimate

On February 23, 2026, Volta reported an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Springer deposit, effective December 31, 2025, prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. The MRE comprises 56.6 Mt Indicated at 0.70% Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") (including a near-surface high-grade core of 11.5 Mt at 1.10% TREO) and 119.5 Mt Inferred at 0.58% TREO (including a near-surface high-grade core of 3.0 Mt at 1.16% TREO). Resources are reported within an optimized open pit shell above a C$43/t net metal revenue cut-off. Revenue is driven primarily by praseodymium and neodymium, which together account for approximately 90% of total net metal value. The updated MRE placed Springer among the top 10 largest REE deposits in North America based on the S&P Global Market Intelligence database (2025). The Company cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. An NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the MRE was filed on SEDAR+ on April 9, 2026.

The Acquired Claims have not been drill-tested and no mineral resource has been estimated on them. The Company is acquiring the Acquired Claims primarily to consolidate the Springer land package, to secure a clear path to 100% ownership of the entire project, and to establish direct Highway 64 access to the deposit and the resource-expansion area. Readers are cautioned that the Company's expectations regarding land consolidation, ownership and access are expressions of its current strategic intentions only, that no mineral resource estimate has been completed on the Acquired Claims, and that there can be no assurance that any future work will identify mineralization on the Acquired Claims or that any mineralization identified would be of sufficient quantity or grade to be included in a future mineral resource estimate.





Figure 1. Volta's Spinger Property (patents and mining claims) including the Acquired Claims with topographic background from Ontario GeoHub.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/309092_7fa42db824a83885_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Volta's Spinger Property (patents and mining claims) including the Acquired Claims with satellite imagery background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/309092_7fa42db824a83885_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Julie Selway, P.Geo., VP, Exploration, and Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information about the Company, please visit Volta's website at www.voltametals.ca.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTCQB: VOLMF) is a critical mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. Volta owns, has optioned, and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earth, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts.

Volta is advancing its 4,750-hectare Springer REE Deposit, located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nation in Sturgeon Falls. The Springer Rare Earth Element deposit sits approximately 70 km east of Sudbury, Ontario, with direct access via the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 64. The project benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines fed from the Crystal Falls hydroelectric dam, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service, all within 8 km of the deposit.

To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki Projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the completion of the acquisition of the Acquired Claims, the consolidation of the Springer land package and the Company's path to 100% ownership of the project, the establishment of direct Highway 64 access, exploration and development activities, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the acquisition of the Acquired Claims on the terms described or at all, the receipt of Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the consolidation of the contiguous claims and patents comprising the Springer project and the Company's ability to obtain 100% ownership of the entire project land package, the availability and benefits of direct Highway 64 access, and the geological interpretation of the Springer REE deposit. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, the future prices and demand for rare earth elements and gallium, and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309092

Source: Volta Metals Ltd.