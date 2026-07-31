Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (OTCQB: VOLMF) (FSE: D0W) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the "Remaining Interest Acquisition") of the remaining 20% interest (the "Remaining Interest") in the Springer Rare Earth Element and Gallium deposit (the "Springer Deposit" or the "Property"). The Company already held an option to acquire the initial 80% pursuant to an option agreement entered into in June 2025. The Remaining Interest Acquisition was completed pursuant to a purchase agreement dated July 21, 2026 (the "Purchase Agreement") with RZJ Capital Management, LLC (the "Vendor").

In consideration for the Remaining Interest, the Company must pay an aggregate of $1,000,000 in cash and issue 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The terms of the foregoing payments are described in further detail in the Company's press release dated June 22, 2026 which announced the Remaining Interest Acquisition. On closing, the Company issued 5,000,000 of the Shares due under the Purchase Agreement.

The Company also announces that it has closed the acquisition of a mineral claim contiguous with the eastern boundary of the Property (the "Claim") pursuant to a claim acquisition agreement dated July 10, 2026 with an arm's length vendor (the "Claim Agreement"). In consideration for the acquisition of the Claim, the Company issued 600,000 Shares. Further details of the acquisition of the Claim are provided in the Company's press release dated June 21, 2026.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, and the Claim Agreement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTCQB: VOLMF) is a critical mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. Volta owns, has optioned, and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earth, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hardrock critical mineral districts.

Volta is advancing its 4,750-hectare Springer REE Deposit, located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nation in Sturgeon Falls. The Springer Rare Earth Element deposit sits approximately 70 km east of Sudbury, Ontario, with direct access via the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 64. The Project benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines fed from the Crystal Falls hydroelectric dam, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service, all within 8 km of the deposit. To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki Projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, future consideration payable under the Purchase Agreement and the Company's planned exploration activities at Property. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators; the future prices and demand for lithium, rare earth elements, gallium, and other strategic minerals; and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307391

Source: Volta Metals Ltd.