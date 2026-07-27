HIGHLIGHTS

Volta's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify trading and improve access for U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Existing shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the Company's common shares becoming DTC eligible.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTCQB: VOLMF) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

"For our shareholders in the United States, DTC eligibility clears away a real logistical hurdle, our shares can now settle electronically through a much wider network of U.S. brokers," said Kerem Usenmez, President and CEO of Volta. "It's a meaningful step forward in Volta's capital markets strategy, and it comes at a good time for the Company as we push our flagship Springer Rare Earth and Gallium Project toward a PEA. We're focused on making Volta's shares easier to own for institutional and retail investors alike, across Canada, the United States, and internationally."

DETAILS

DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, provides electronic clearing and settlement services for publicly traded securities in the United States. With DTC eligibility, Volta's common shares can be held and traded through DTC's network of U.S. brokerage participants without the need for physical share certificates or manual transfer procedures, streamlining settlement for U.S. investors.

Volta's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VLTA," on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "VOLMF," and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "D0W."

For more information about the Company, please visit Volta's website at www.voltametals.ca.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTCQB: VOLMF) is a critical mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. Volta owns, has optioned, and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts.

Volta is advancing its 4,750-hectare Springer REE Deposit, located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nation in Sturgeon Falls, approximately 70 km east of Sudbury, Ontario, with direct access via the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 64. The Project benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines fed from the Crystal Falls hydroelectric dam, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service, all within 8 km of the deposit.

To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki Projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected benefits of DTC eligibility and the anticipated effects on the trading and liquidity of the Company's shares. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects" and similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the Company's continued ability to satisfy DTC's eligibility requirements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306589

Source: Volta Metals Ltd.