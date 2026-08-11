

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 114.39 against the yen, 1.6090 against the euro and 0.9810 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 114.10, 1.6067 and 0.9838, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3928 from an early low of 1.3946.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 116.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 0.97 against the aussie and 1.38 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News