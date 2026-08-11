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Dienstag, 11.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

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WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
11.08.26 | 15:32
76,78 Euro
+0,72 % +0,55
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,1877,4015:49
77,0877,3115:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY76,78+0,72 %
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD GDR72,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.