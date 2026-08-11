

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth remained strong in June, though the pace of expansion moderated since May, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales rose 11.8 percent yearly in June, slower than the 12.8 percent growth in May.



Annual sales growth in food, drinks and tobacco eased sharply to 2.9 percent from 8.8 percent, while growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, improved to 17.6 percent from 16.3 percent. Sales of automotive fuel were 1.1 percent higher than a year earlier versus a 2.8 percent gain a month ago.



Data showed that online retail grew 22.4 percent from last year, much faster than the 13.0 percent increase in May.



On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.7 percent in June, following a 2.1 percent rebound in the prior month.



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