Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a 21.3 line-kilometre Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") and natural source (AMT) geophysical survey at the Mizobe Project in Kyushu, Japan.

The completed CSAMT/AMT survey has provided comprehensive subsurface resistivity imaging across the project and represents the next phase of exploration at the Mizobe Project.

The CSAMT/AMT survey results have been integrated with recently completed gravity and magnetic inversion models, structural interpretations, and results from the Company's 2023 and 2025 drilling programs to generate a refined geological model of the Mizobe Project. The resulting geological model has significantly improved the Company's understanding of the geological framework, including structures and potential hydrothermal fluid pathways associated with gold mineralization beneath post-mineral volcanic cover.

This enhanced geological model provides a strong foundation for the next phase of exploration and will be used to refine existing targets, identify additional high-priority drill targets, and finalize a multi-target drill program to systematically test the most prospective zones for concealed epithermal gold mineralization.

The Mizobe Project is a key exploration priority for the Company and is located approximately 23 kilometres south of the world-class Hishikari Mine, where more than 8.76 Moz of gold have been produced since 1985 by Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.[1]

Previous drilling has confirmed significant hydrothermal alteration and gold mineralization beneath post-mineral volcanic cover, supporting the Company's interpretation of a concealed epithermal gold system. Results include an intercept of 10.0 metres grading 4.27 g/t gold from 122.75 metres in drill hole MZDD23-003 (see news release dated June 28, 2023).





Figure 1: Map of the Mizobe Project showing the location of the recently completed 21.3 line-kilometre CSAMT/AMT survey grid.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/308993_2043cc74847b2b78_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration, Jason Letto, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, including the results of the geophysical survey. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

[1] Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., LTD. Integrated Report, September 2025

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308993

Source: Japan Gold Corp.