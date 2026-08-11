

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) has entered into an arrangement agreement with GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust or GOREIT, and 1001700058 Ontario or Purchaser, on behalf of a consortium of co-purchasers, pursuant to which GO REIT and the Purchaser have agreed to acquire all of the assets of H&R by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement in a cash and unit transaction valued at approximately C$6.7 billion, including the assumption of certain debt. H&R unitholders will receive C$4.28 per unit in cash plus 0.5688 GO REIT units per H&R unit, representing a value of C$12.01 per H&R unit. The consortium of co-purchasers includes funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate, Crestpoint Real Estate Investments, the PSP Investments and a company controlled by members of the family of Tom Hofstedter, CEO of H&R.



The deal concludes H&R's multi-year strategy to simplify its portfolio and focus on high-quality residential assets, delivers immediate cash and provides H&R unitholders with a 66.9% ownership stake in GO REIT on a pro forma basis.



At last close on Toronto, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock was trading at C$10.89.



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