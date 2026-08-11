

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $414.204 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $458.116 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 32.5% to $5.259 billion from $7.787 billion last year.



Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $414.204 Mln. vs. $458.116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $5.259 Bln vs. $7.787 Bln last year.



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