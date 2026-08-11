Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the drilling of additional shallow gold mineralization at the Black Dyke prospect located 4 kilometres ("km") west of the Tyro Main Zone at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona (Figure 1). The results are highlighted by GC26-144, which intersected 7.6 metres ("m") of 2.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), and GC26-146, which intersected 16.8m of 0.90 g/t Au, both within less than 75m from surface. All holes intersected mineralization. Mineralization in the area suggests the potential to add future resource ounces to the project and warrants additional test work and drilling.

The initial program (PR link) consisted of six RC holes for a total of 626.4 metres, with follow-up drilling consisting of five holes totalling 603.4m. These holes were part of the recently completed 21,079m 2025-2026 drilling campaign at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company recently acquired a significant amount of historical data for the Black Dyke target, which includes high-grade drill results completed by prior operators. West Point Gold's drilling to date, along with the recently acquired historic data, is expected to improve targeting at the Black Dyke target when drilling resumes.

Highlights:

Hole GC26-144 intersected 7.6m at 2.22 g/t Au from 62.5m, GC26-146 intersected 16.8m of 0.90 g/t Au from 71.6m, and GC26-143 intersected 6.1m at 1.49 g/t Au from 54.9m.

All holes intersected anomalous Au mineralization

The historical drilling data acquired focused on the Black Dyke gold zone with results consistent with those reported by West Point Gold to date. Notable exceptions include two very high-grade intercepts (greater than 30 g/t Au) approximately 200m southwest of where the Company has drilled (Western States, 1988).

"Our drill results from 2026, combined with the recently acquired historical drill data, provide West Point Gold with a clearer view of the potential at Black Dyke. Our drilling, along with the recently acquired historical data, suggests that this target warrants further drilling. The Company continues to believe that additional drilling at the target area may result in a satellite resource at the Gold Chain project," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC26-143 54.9 61.0 6.1 1.49 GC26-144 62.5 70.1 7.6 2.22 GC26-146 71.6 88.4 16.8 0.90 GC26-149 No Significant Intercepts GC26-150 No Significant Intercepts

Note: All widths shown are downhole; true widths are greater than 80% of downhole widths.





Figure 1. Simplified geologic map of the Gold Chain Project and surrounding area showing the location of the Black Dyke prospect.

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Figure 2. Geologic map of the Black Dyke prospect showing drill holes and surface samples. The holes reported within are highlighted along with historical holes exceeding 2 g/t Au.

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Black Dyke Exploration Update

The Black Dyke Mine is located 4.8km east of the Katherine Mine and 4.0km west of the Tyro Mine (Figure 1). The mine's history and geologic setting were previously summarized (PR link). Recent drilling, shown in Figure 2 and Table 1, reflects a shallow, southwest-dipping structure referred to as the Black Dyke, which is hosted by the Precambrian granite. The mineralized zone has been described as a "vein breccia, up to 30 metres wide, composed of broken chalcedony vein and breccia cemented by a massive to banded, coarsely crystalline gray calcite with elevated manganese". It is noteworthy that the Katherine Mine was productive in similar quartz-calcite-adularia veins, veinlets and breccia to a depth up to 300m below the current surface. This depth, along with the steam-generated alteration in the volcanic rocks above the Black Dyke zone, supports West Point Gold's belief that current exploration at Black Dyke is within the uppermost levels of a deeper gold system.

West Point Gold has recently purchased a data package including results from several historical drilling campaigns across the Black Dyke prospect (Figure 3). The data contains 74 holes drilled by Western States Mining Company ("Western States") from 1986 to 1992, including geochemical data, collar locations and geological cross-sections. The data also includes reference to 57 holes drilled by American Copper and Nickel Company ("ACNC") but only includes collar locations. All holes drilled by Western States and ACNC were reverse-circulation holes. A total of 32 of the ACNC holes were drilled to aid geologic mapping by measuring alluvial cover and noting bedrock geology; the holes did not exceed 30.5m in depth. The purchased data is proving useful to West Point Gold for targeting purposes but is considered NI43-101 non-compliant.

Figure 3 provides a view of the recently acquired data in and around the Black Dyke prospect. A few observations emerge from this data:

Gold values in this data are variable but consistent in value and structural position with the West Point Gold data. High-grade intercepts (> 30 g/t Au) in the historical data require confirmation and will anchor the design of the next drilling campaign (see Figures 2 and 3). All the data, new and historical, collectively support a deeper and potentially higher-grade target.

Figure 3. Geologic map of the Black Dyke prospect and surrounding area showing West Point Gold's 2026 drill holes along with non-compliant historical holes drilled in 1986 - 1992 and 2009. Hole number and reported gold grades are shown.

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Current exploration at the Northeast Tyro zone is revealing that a strong vein and breccia body can grade into weakly mineralized and altered Precambrian granite over a short distance (i.e. <10m) and be essentially 'blind' to surface exploration. Upper levels at Tyro Northeast reveal weak argillic (illite) and moderate to strong propylitic alteration. In surface exposures, iron oxide replacement of the chlorite may be the only visual guide to mineralization.

The Black Dyke prospect sits along the western flank of the Katherine Horst, and structures here are likely part of the Roadside Mine fault zone, along the Banner-Sheep Trail trend. The surface expression may be subtle, hosting only tectonized Precambrian granite and propylitic alteration (iron oxides at surface). The widespread distribution of thick alluvium accumulations with local hills composed on altered volcanic rocks (inselbergs) makes definition of the Roadside Mine fault difficult.

Geophysical studies (Figures 4 and 5) conducted by West Point Gold are employed to potentially identify controlling structures such as the Roadside Mine fault. As noted above, exploration results at Black Dyke suggest a distal position in the epithermal system. This observation, along with two historical drill intercepts (> 30 g/t Au) beneath strongly altered volcanic rocks, supports a potential concealed 'feeder' structure as part of the Roadside Mine fault system. Inspection of both the gravity (Figure 4) and magnetic (Figure 5) data suggests a northwest-trending structure, perhaps a splay of the Roadside Mine fault (normal), to be connected to the Black Dyke gold mineralization.

Figure 4. Residual gravity map over the Black Dyke prospect and surrounding area. Gravity lows (blue) are believed to reflect a structural break along the Roadside Mine fault, and the southwest margin of the Katherine Horst) and spatially coincide with altered volcanic rocks in the hanging wall of the fault.

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Figure 5. Residual magnetic intensity (RMI) map over the Black Dyke prospect and surrounding area. The magnetic lows (cooler colours) are believed to reflect felsic volcanic and/or intrusive rocks or hydrothermally altered rocks along the margin of the Katherine Horst. A probable splay of the Roadside Mine fault is shown as a blue line.

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Table 2: Drill hole locations and descriptions

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Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information received on the Black Dyke target, particularly with regard to historical drill results. However, the QP believes that prior drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices at the time they were drilled.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: West Point Gold Corp.