

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $398 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $682 million or $2.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $63.672 billion from $60.159 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $398 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $63.672 Bln vs. $60.159 Bln last year.



FY 2027 Outlook: Cardinal Health provides fiscal year 2027 non-GAAP EPS guidance2 of 13% to 15% growth3 ($12.40 to $12.60)



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