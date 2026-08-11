

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people died in a powerful earthquake in Colombia on Monday is rising, reports say.



A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the west of the country, killing at least 164 people and injuring hundreds of others, including several children.



More than 2700 people have been reported missing.



The quake left dozens trapped under the rubble and caused landslides and serious damage to homes and infrastructure.



The government has declared a national disaster and deployed soldiers to the quake-hit regions.



The earthquake struck at around 7:34am local time, with its epicenter near San José del Palmar, in Chocó department, close to Valle del Cauca.



The tremor was felt across large parts of Colombia and in neighboring countries, including Panama, Ecuador and Venezuela.



The Colombian city of Cali was the worst hit, where at least 85 casualties have been reported by the city's mayor Alejandro Eder on X Tuesday.



Authorities are continuing search and rescue operations as the death toll rises. Initial reports indicate that homes and other structures have collapsed in several towns, with people still trapped beneath the debris.



According to the official tally, damage was also reported at 18 health centers and 52 educational facilities.



The UN has teams assessing the situation in the affected areas and is preparing, together with the Government, an initial emergency response meeting to determine needs and what assistance could be mobilized, according to the UN Resident Coordinator in Colombia, María José Torres Macho.



Speaking in New York, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said that limited connectivity in some rural areas is making it difficult to assess the full impact, meaning the scale of the damage is not yet clear.



The tragedy struck just three days after the inauguration of Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, who said the immediate priority is to rescue the people who remain trapped under the rubble.



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