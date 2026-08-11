

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Intensifying tensions between the U.S. and Iran as well as dimming prospects of a Middle East peace agreement dampened global market sentiment. Markets weighed the lack of progress in reaching a deal on Hormuz, the disruption in traffic and the resultant spike in crude oil prices. Anxiety ahead of the inflation data releases due from the U.S. also weighed on monetary policy outlook as well as market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a weak note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note. The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Sovereign bond yields too hardened across regions amidst rising crude oil prices.



Crude oil prices have gained close to 2 percent. Gold extended gains but remained pressured by profit booking. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,932.60, down 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,760.00, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 26,302.44, down 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,858.45, down 0.04% France's CAC 40 at 8,712.21, down 0.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,540.25, up 0.07% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,970.22, up 2.08% (August 10) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,250.60, up 0.19% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,934.09, down 0.82% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,652.82, down 1.10% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,345.53, up 0.73%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.86, up 0.05% EUR/USD at 1.1535, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3500, down 0.04% USD/JPY at 159.28, up 0.05% USD/CHF at 0.8107, up 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.7060, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.733%, up 0.74% Germany at 3.1966%, up 0.61% France at 4.012%, up 0.88% U.K. at 5.0351%, up 0.93% Japan at 2.806%, down 0.50%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $89.69, up 2.25% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $84.09, up 2.39% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,432.07, up 0.28% Silver Futures (Sep) at $65.13, down 0.22%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,222.06, down 1.18% Ethereum at $1,884.84, down 1.70% BNB at $606.41, up 0.29% XRP at $1.00, down 2.40% Solana at $75.86, down 0.89%



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