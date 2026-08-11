

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - One year after President Donald Trump declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia and unleashed the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, violent crime in the nation's capital has been driven toward historic lows, the White House says.



It claimed that violent predators, gangbangers, drug traffickers, and sex offenders have been removed from the streets of Washington, D.C. Homeless encampments were cleared and parks were reclaimed.



The Task Force - a partnership of more than 20 federal and local agencies, backed by the National Guard - has delivered unrelenting enforcement, the White House said in a fact sheet published on Monday.



More than 16,000 criminals were arrested, 35 homicide suspects were locked up, and more than 100 known gangbangers were removed, according to it.



It noted more than 3,200 drug-related arrests, the seizure of nearly 2,000 illegal firearms, and returning 25 missing children back to their homes.



'Under President Trump's leadership, violent crime has been smashed to levels not seen in decades. Homicides have plunged. Carjackings, robberies, and overall crime have dropped sharply. What was once among America's most dangerous cities is now on a clear path to become the safest and most beautiful capital in the world,' the fact sheet says.



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