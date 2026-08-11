

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of State has revoked more than 175,000 visas of foreign nationals who violated the terms of their visas, committed crimes, called for violence against U.S. citizens, defrauded Americans, abused U.S. immigration system, or endangered national security.



The majority of these visas were revoked due to law enforcement encounters for a range of criminal activity, with assault, driving under the influence, theft, and drug crimes being the leading causes. A significant share of visas were revoked for reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement, and other crimes, THE Department of State said in a press release.



The revocations come as a result of the State Department's continuous vetting operations, which ensure that visa recipients abide by the terms of their visa and do not endanger Americans.



A U.S. embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas for 'birth tourist' parents who came to the United States primarily to give birth so their children would get U.S. citizenship.



The State Department also targeted multiple foreign nationals who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk, including one who stated 'when fascists die, democrats don't complain' and another who said he 'died too late.'



'Secretary of State Marco Rubio has determined that numerous foreign nationals are deportable on foreign policy grounds, including a Cuban national connected to a Cuban communist regime influence operation, Iranian nationals with connections to the Iranian regime, a Laotian child sex offender pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and a Kuwaiti national who wished for violence against the President of the United States and called Americans his 'enemy,' the press release says.



The State Department said it will continue to identify, investigate, and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who threaten the safety of the American people.



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