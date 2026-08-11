Baiya International Group Inc. Announces Additional $2 Million Strategic Investment in BNB, Bringing Total Strategic Investment to $3 Million

Further Advancing the Binance Plan Through Long-Term Capital Allocation While Expanding the Company's Digital Asset Portfolio

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BIYA) ("Baiya" or the "Company"), a human resource ("HR") technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that it has completed additional $2 million strategic investments in Binance Coin ("BNB"). Following these investments, the Company's cumulative strategic investment in BNB has increased to $3 million, with all investments funded through the Company's existing cash reserves.

The additional investments represent another significant milestone under the Company's Binance Plan and reflect its continued commitment to long-term capital allocation. The investments are intended to further expand the Company's digital asset portfolio, optimize its overall acquisition cost, and enhance capital allocation efficiency.

To date, the Company has completed three rounds of strategic investment in BNB:

First Strategic Investment: $1 million, completed on May 21, 2026;

$1 million, completed on May 21, 2026; Second Strategic Investment: $1 million, completed on June 17, 2026;

$1 million, completed on June 17, 2026; Third Strategic Investment: An additional $1 million, completed on August 7, 2026.



The Company's cumulative strategic investment in BNB now totals $3 million.

Binance Plan Reports Continued Realized Revenue Through the Company's Quantitative Trading Framework

Since the launch of the Binance Plan, the Company has continued to execute its long-term digital asset strategy through disciplined strategic investments in BNB while optimizing its digital asset portfolio through its quantitative trading framework.

As of August 10, 2026, the Binance Plan has generated cumulative realized revenue of approximately $104,829.35 through 75 completed trades.

The Company's four quantitative trading strategies have continued to operate, generating the following cumulative realized revenue:

Strategy A - Incremental Realization: $42,416.15;

- $42,416.15; Strategy B - Range Arbitrage: $18,070.97;

- $18,070.97; Strategy C - Momentum Enhancement: $27,593.25;

- $27,593.25; Strategy D - Defensive Optimization: $16,748.98.

The Company notes that realized revenue from the Binance Plan may fluctuate based on digital asset market conditions and subsequent trading activity. These execution results further support the Company's confidence in the stability and effectiveness of its quantitative trading framework and in the continued execution of the Binance Plan.

Advancing the Company's Long-Term Digital Asset Strategy

The Company plans to continue to execute the Binance Plan in accordance with its Board-approved capital allocation framework while seeking to further optimize its digital asset portfolio and enhance capital allocation efficiency. Guided by its long-term strategic objectives and evolving market conditions, Baiya remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and the steady advancement of its digital asset strategy.

Ms. Linxi Xie, Chief Executive Officer of Baiya, commented, "The additional $2 million strategic investments in BNB reflect the Board's continued commitment to the Company's long-term digital asset strategy. With cumulative strategic investment reaching $3 million, we have further expanded our digital asset portfolio while strengthening the asset base supporting the Binance Plan. Looking ahead, we intend to continue executing the Binance Plan with disciplined capital allocation, further optimize our digital asset portfolio, enhance capital allocation efficiency, and seek to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

About Baiya International Group Inc.

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.baiyainc.com/investors-overview.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, growth initiatives, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or expected performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including, without limitation, risks related to the Company's operations in China, its contractual arrangements with its variable interest entity, evolving regulatory developments, liquidity and capital resources, repayment of loan receivables from third parties, remediation of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, and the Company's ability to execute its business and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to carefully review the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, including the section captioned "Item 3.D. Risk Factors" and the Company's other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For further information, please contact:

Baiya International Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1-838-900-8888

Email: ir@biyainc.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com