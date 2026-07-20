CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 75% at $7.25
- Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - up 33% at $6.70
- Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - up 17% at $29.67
- Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)- up 12% at $102.70
- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI)- up 12% at $4.55
- Eva Live, Inc. (GOAI)- up 12% at $2.76
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) - up 7% at $345.09
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) - up 6% at $2.24
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) - up 5% at $19.52
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR)- up 5% at $3.78
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Globavend Holdings Limited (GVH)- down 42% at $2.76
- Rubico Inc. (RUBI)- down 15% at $2.22
- Decent Holding Inc. (DXST)- down 14% at $2.27
- Beneficient (BENF)- down 8% at $3.14
- Quhuo Limited (QH)- down 7% at $6.46
- WF International Limited (WXM) - down 7% at $3.00
- Genprex, Inc. (GNPX)- down 6% at $7.23
- Anghami Inc. (ANGH) - down 6% at $3.09
- Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - down 5% at $8.91
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)- down 5% at $3.00
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