In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 75% at $7.25 Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - up 33% at $6.70 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT) - up 17% at $29.67 Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)- up 12% at $102.70 New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI)- up 12% at $4.55 Eva Live, Inc. (GOAI)- up 12% at $2.76 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) - up 7% at $345.09 Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) - up 6% at $2.24 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) - up 5% at $19.52 China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR)- up 5% at $3.78

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Globavend Holdings Limited (GVH)- down 42% at $2.76 Rubico Inc. (RUBI)- down 15% at $2.22 Decent Holding Inc. (DXST)- down 14% at $2.27 Beneficient (BENF)- down 8% at $3.14 Quhuo Limited (QH)- down 7% at $6.46 WF International Limited (WXM) - down 7% at $3.00 Genprex, Inc. (GNPX)- down 6% at $7.23 Anghami Inc. (ANGH) - down 6% at $3.09 Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - down 5% at $8.91 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)- down 5% at $3.00

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX