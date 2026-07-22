In the Green - Premarket Gainers

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) - up 68% at $2.59 INLIF Limited (INLF)- up 61% at $3.59 China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC)- up 60% at $4.28 Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB)- up 23% at $8.70 Finward Bancorp (FNWD)- up 20% at $43.50 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) - up 18% at $87.99 AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ)- up 16% at $4.38 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - up 15% at $29.21 Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ)- up 12% at $4.55 Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) - up 11% at $7.84

In the Red - Premarket Losers

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) - down 19% at $9.84 Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) - down 17% at $25.73 Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT) - down 17% at $2.37 Quhuo Limited (QH)- down 10% at $5.00 UTime Limited (FXHO) - down 8% at $13.61 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)- down 8% at $3.07 SKK Holdings Limited (SKK) - down 7% at $4.86 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - down 6% at $24.64 CDT Equity Inc. (CDT) - down 6% at $3.59 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX)- down 5% at $33.75

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX