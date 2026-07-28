OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - up 42% at $18.64
- Firy Inc. (FIRY) - up 37% at $11.45
- INLIF Limited (INLF) - up 30% at $4.27
- Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 20% at $4.99
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) - up 17% at $4.54
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) - up 15% at $13.47
- Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - up 14% at $8.38
- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - up 12% at $5.31
- Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (KVAC) - up 9% at $13.97
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) - up 8% at $231.69
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) - down 25% at $6.50
- Corning Incorporated (GLW) - down 16% at $119.86
- Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 15% at $12.13
- 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM) - down 10% at $5.24
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) - down 9% at $55.21
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) - down 9% at $10.33
- Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) - down 8% at $1,177.83
- Western Digital Corporation (WDC) - down 7% at $462.35
- Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - down 7% at $837.73
- Ethos Technologies Inc. (LIFE) - down 7% at $18.14
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