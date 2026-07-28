In the Green - Premarket Gainers

T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - up 42% at $18.64 Firy Inc. (FIRY) - up 37% at $11.45 INLIF Limited (INLF) - up 30% at $4.27 Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 20% at $4.99 Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) - up 17% at $4.54 ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) - up 15% at $13.47 Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - up 14% at $8.38 BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - up 12% at $5.31 Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (KVAC) - up 9% at $13.97 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) - up 8% at $231.69

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) - down 25% at $6.50 Corning Incorporated (GLW) - down 16% at $119.86 Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 15% at $12.13 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM) - down 10% at $5.24 Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) - down 9% at $55.21 Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) - down 9% at $10.33 Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) - down 8% at $1,177.83 Western Digital Corporation (WDC) - down 7% at $462.35 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) - down 7% at $837.73 Ethos Technologies Inc. (LIFE) - down 7% at $18.14

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX