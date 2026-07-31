BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) - up 131% at $12.49
- AXT, Inc. (AXTI) - up 34% at $62.94
- Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - up 24% at $57.70
- Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - up 19% at $6.11
- Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 12% at $4.06
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) - up 11% at $1458.06
- Nextpower Inc. (NXT) - up 11% at $107.47
- Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) - up 11% at $14.93
- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (BGDE) - up 9% at $6.14
- Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) - up 5% at $46.68
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) - down 53% at $11.64
- T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - down 49% at $43.50
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) - down 29% at $16.00
- PN Smart Energy Limited (PN) - down 27% at $17.20
- Roblox Corporation (RBLX) - down 22% at $38.00
- UTime Limited (FXHO) - down 21% at $9.51
- MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - down 16% at $274.05
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - down 15% at $15.78
- Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) - down 14% at $153.56
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) - down 14% at $17.40
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