In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) - up 131% at $12.49 AXT, Inc. (AXTI) - up 34% at $62.94 Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - up 24% at $57.70 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) - up 19% at $6.11 Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 12% at $4.06 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) - up 11% at $1458.06 Nextpower Inc. (NXT) - up 11% at $107.47 Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) - up 11% at $14.93 Big Digital Energy, Inc. (BGDE) - up 9% at $6.14 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) - up 5% at $46.68

In the Red - Premarket Losers

BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) - down 53% at $11.64 T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - down 49% at $43.50 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) - down 29% at $16.00 PN Smart Energy Limited (PN) - down 27% at $17.20 Roblox Corporation (RBLX) - down 22% at $38.00 UTime Limited (FXHO) - down 21% at $9.51 MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) - down 16% at $274.05 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - down 15% at $15.78 Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) - down 14% at $153.56 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) - down 14% at $17.40

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX