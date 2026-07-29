In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Nocera, Inc. (NCRA) - up 149% at $3.56 Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) - up 60% at $4.40 Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) - up 43% at $2.77 T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - up 36% at $32.64 Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (STFS) - up 34% at $4.86 Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) - up 31% at $5.47 Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) - up 31% at $3.24 Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) - up 21% at $4.44 CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) - up 17% at $54.42 Enigmatig Limited (EGG) - up 16% at $4.46

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) - down 38% at $1.90 Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - down 27% at $38.30 Parsons Corporation (PSN) - down 22% at $48.27 INLIF Limited (INLF) - down 21% at $4.17 Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) - down 18% at $9.55 Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - down 18% at $5.30 O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) - down 16% at $7.67 Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) - down 15% at $52.60 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) - down 14% at $26.22 Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) - down 11% at $20.61

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX