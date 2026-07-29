Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Updates Guidance of Crude Oil Marketing Platform to Approximately $1.5 Billion Annually

New recurring commercial programs increase total physical crude oil marketing platform to approximately 18.4 million barrels annually.

Dallas, TX, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Vivakor Supply & Trading, LLC ("VST"), today announced the execution of two additional long-term recurring physical crude oil marketing programs expected to generate approximately $400 million of additional annualized commercial activity, increasing the Company's announced commercial marketing platform to approximately $1.5 billion in annualized commercial activity, based on current market pricing assumptions.

The new commercial programs consist of recurring physical crude oil purchase and sale transactions totaling approximately 500,000 barrels per month, increasing Vivakor's announced recurring commercial marketing platform to approximately 1.54 million barrels per month, or approximately 18.4 million barrels annually.

The announcement represents more than a doubling of Vivakor's announced annualized commercial marketing platform in just a matter of weeks, reflecting the Company's continued execution of its strategy to build a scaled, recurring physical crude oil marketing business and further demonstrating the rapid growth of its commercial platform.

Key Highlights

Commercial Platform: Approximately $1.5 billion* annualized commercial activity

Incremental Commercial Activity: Approximately $400 million annualized

Physical Volume: Approximately 18.4 million barrels annually

Recurring Monthly Volume: Approximately 1.54 million barrels

Term: August 1, 2026 - July 31, 2027

*Based on current market pricing assumptions. Actual commercial activity will vary based on commodity prices, market differentials, delivered volumes and timing.

"Our Supply & Trading platform continues to execute at a strong pace," said James Ballengee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor. "In just a matter of weeks, we've expanded our announced commercial marketing platform from approximately $700 million to approximately $1.5 billion in annualized commercial activity. This growth reflects the strength of our commercial relationships, our team's disciplined execution, and continued demand for physical crude oil marketing solutions. As we continue to build recurring commercial programs, we believe our integrated platform is well positioned to support additional growth while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

The continued expansion of Vivakor's commercial marketing platform complements the Company's integrated portfolio of transportation, terminaling, storage, and environmental services. Management believes the continued growth of recurring physical crude oil marketing activities enhances asset utilization, strengthens long-term commercial relationships, and creates additional opportunities to leverage Vivakor's expanding integrated energy infrastructure platform.

Consistent with standard physical commodity marketing transactions, VST only recognizes a small percentage of the total contract value as gross profit, reflecting its role as an intermediary in the physical crude oil supply chain. Accordingly, the gross profit recognized by VST will represent only a portion of the estimated commercial activity described above and will vary based on market conditions, commodity pricing, transaction structure and delivered volumes.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, operating one of the largest fleets of oilfield trucking services in the continental United States. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding annualized commercial activity are based on commodity prices, market differentials, delivered volumes and timing; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investor Contact:

P:469-480-7175

info@vivakor.com