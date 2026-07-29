BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Nocera, Inc. (NCRA) - up 149% at $3.56
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) - up 60% at $4.40
- Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) - up 43% at $2.77
- T3 Defense Inc. (DFNS) - up 36% at $32.64
- Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited (STFS) - up 34% at $4.86
- Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) - up 31% at $5.47
- Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) - up 31% at $3.24
- Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) - up 21% at $4.44
- CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) - up 17% at $54.42
- Enigmatig Limited (EGG) - up 16% at $4.46
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) - down 38% at $1.90
- Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - down 27% at $38.30
- Parsons Corporation (PSN) - down 22% at $48.27
- INLIF Limited (INLF) - down 21% at $4.17
- Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) - down 18% at $9.55
- Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - down 18% at $5.30
- O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) - down 16% at $7.67
- Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) - down 15% at $52.60
- CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) - down 14% at $26.22
- Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) - down 11% at $20.61
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