Subgen AI AB: Subgen AI Group Appoints Fredrik Lundqvist as Chief Financial Officer

Subgen AI Group announces the appointment of Fredrik Lundqvist as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting 17 August 2026, succeeding David Jiménez who will step down as CFO for personal matters. With this appointment, Subgen AI strengthens its executive leadership team by adding nearly 30 years of international experience in finance and business transformation from different industries including SaaS, Logistics, FMCG and Real Estate.

"We are delighted to welcome Fredrik as CFO of Subgen AI Group at such an exciting stage in our company's development," said Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO of Subgen AI. "Our ambition is to become a leading player in the European Artificial Intelligence ecosystem, particularly in the enterprise market. Fredrik brings the experience, strategic vision, and financial leadership that will be instrumental in helping us achieve that goal."

Commenting on his appointment, Fredrik Lundqvist said: "I am excited to join Subgen AI at such an important moment in its growth journey. The Subgen AI board has set an ambitious strategy for the company and I look forward to working with the team and to help drive the company forward."

The company also wants to thank David Jiménez for his contributions.

For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: ir@subgen.ai

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI (Nasdaq First North: SUBGEN) is a Stockholm-headquartered enterprise AI company serving clients in healthcare, financial services, energy, and the public sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Its flagship platform, Serenity Star, enables organisations to deploy, govern, and scale generative AI with full EU AI Act compliance and data sovereignty. For more information, visit https://subgen.ai.



The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se