Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - TMX Investor Solutions, a subsidiary of TMX Group, today announced it has entered into a strategic technology collaboration with Optio Incentives (Optio), a leading global equity compensation and incentive management platform headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

The collaboration brings together Optio's modern, scalable and global equity management platform and builds on TMX Investor Solution's existing equity plan solutions business, its Canadian market knowledge, regulatory expertise and established client relationships.

"Our collaboration with Optio further reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class corporate solutions to our clients," said Lara Donaldson, President, TMX Investor Solutions. "We are excited to combine Optio's leading technology with our deep Canadian market expertise to build a premier equity compensation program backed by trusted local support."

Optio serves more than 500 companies, administering equity plans for over 1 million participants across 100+ countries. Supporting 10,000+ plans globally, the platform has been adapted to meet local needs and regulatory requirements across multiple markets. Through this collaboration, Optio's experience and capability will be available in Canada for the first time.

"What excites us about this collaboration is the opportunity to build something specifically for the needs of the Canadian market," said Christoffer Herheim, CEO, Optio Incentives. "TMX Investor Solutions brings unmatched market knowledge, trusted client relationships and a deep understanding of the regulatory environment. Together, we have the opportunity to modernize equity plan administration in Canada and create a better experience for plan sponsors and participants alike."

TMX Investor Solutions and Optio plan to introduce the Optio platform in Canada by the end of 2026.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited